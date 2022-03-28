SparkPoint Fuel Price Hits $0.0071 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $201,821.61 and approximately $121,392.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.05 or 0.07125221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,516.84 or 1.00048207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054856 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

