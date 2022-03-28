SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Announces Interim Dividend of $0.72 (ASX:STW)

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7191 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.