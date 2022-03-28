SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 4.3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 14,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 69,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

