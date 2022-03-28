SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 51,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,231. SSE has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

SSEZY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

