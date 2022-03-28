STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $72.95

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.95, but opened at $84.94. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 67,152 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 163.41 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

