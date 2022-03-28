StaFi Trading Up 14.9% This Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, StaFi has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $46.39 million and $3.23 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00194252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00027606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00422140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

