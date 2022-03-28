StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Shares Up 2.4%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

