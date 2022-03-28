Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TSE STN opened at C$63.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.31. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$52.09 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,627,576.25. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19. Insiders sold a total of 38,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,857 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

