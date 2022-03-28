Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the February 28th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,776. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

