Stealth Hits One Day Trading Volume of $364.00 (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Stealth has a market cap of $1.38 million and $364.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

