Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Set at C$62.00 by Eight Capital

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has been given a C$62.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.41.

STLC traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,659. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$56.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

