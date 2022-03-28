Step Hero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0535 on Major Exchanges

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $693,060.27 and approximately $295,542.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

