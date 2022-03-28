stETH (Lido) (STETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.16 or 0.07082826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.20 or 0.99942099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052883 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

