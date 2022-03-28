Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to “Buy”

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRTNF. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

LRTNF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,874. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.