Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 28th (AANNF, AEDFF, AKZOY, ARSSF, ATOGF, BYLOF, CDMGF, COVTY, CWQXF, DOO)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 28th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.00 ($5.49).

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92).

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16).

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72).

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73).

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13).

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 220 to SEK 190. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 145 to SEK 125. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 166 to CHF 160. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87).

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87).

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34).

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30).

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 320 ($4.21).

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13).

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($36.26) to €36.00 ($39.56).

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07).

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 685 ($9.02) to GBX 650 ($8.56).

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €115.90 ($127.36) to €76.00 ($83.52). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 910 ($11.98) to GBX 880 ($11.59).

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.80) to GBX 1,620 ($21.33).

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88).

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to €40.00 ($43.96).

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($79.12) to €65.00 ($71.43).

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €43.00 ($47.25) to €38.00 ($41.76). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

