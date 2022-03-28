Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 28th (AANNF, AEDFF, AKZOY, ARSSF, ATOGF, BYLOF, CDMGF, COVTY, CWQXF, DOO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 28th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.00 ($5.49).

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92).

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16).

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72).

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73).

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13).

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 220 to SEK 190. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 145 to SEK 125. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 166 to CHF 160. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87).

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87).

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34).

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €94.00 ($103.30).

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 320 ($4.21).

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13).

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($36.26) to €36.00 ($39.56).

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07).

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 685 ($9.02) to GBX 650 ($8.56).

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €115.90 ($127.36) to €76.00 ($83.52). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 910 ($11.98) to GBX 880 ($11.59).

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.80) to GBX 1,620 ($21.33).

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88).

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to €40.00 ($43.96).

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($79.12) to €65.00 ($71.43).

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €43.00 ($47.25) to €38.00 ($41.76). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

