Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 28th (AAWH, ACRE, ADOCY, ADXN, AGFY, ALTG, ALX, AVVIY, BPMC, LRTNF)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines' lead marketed drug, Ayvakit is approved to treat a rare cancer. The drug has seen a solid uptake since approval and is driving growth. Ayvakit has also been approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the United States and in Europe. The drug is also being studied for non-advanced SM. Label expansion should drive growth. Gavreto, which it co-develops with Roche, is approved for two types of cancer indications. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit was approved only recently. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Also, the transfer of responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche has narrowed the revenue stream. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RPM's shares have underperformed the industry over a year. The company continues to experience raw material shortages, supply chain disruptions and material, wage, and freight inflation. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, its Consumer Group’s sales fell 3.3% year over year owing to a 3.5% decline in organic sales. RPM expects these headwinds to hamper earnings for third-quarter fiscal 2022 due to disruptions from the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Earnings estimate for fiscal 2022 have moved south in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' concern. That said, robust demand for its paints, coatings, sealants and other building materials is likely to aid fiscal third-quarter sales. Cost-saving moves and improved pricing are likely to somewhat offset inflationary pressure.”

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

