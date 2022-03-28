Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 28th (BCS, BEP.UN, BLJZY, CAHPF, DCM, DOO, DOOO, EDR, FSUMF, GPMT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 28th:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a sell rating. The firm currently has $4.23 target price on the stock.

Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM). They issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO). They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO). They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK). B. Riley Financial, Inc. issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a hold rating. The firm currently has $17.10 price target on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton. The firm currently has a C$6.70 target price on the stock.

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a hold rating. The firm currently has $27.10 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a hold rating.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PVH Corp reported earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom line improved year over year. Results gained from brand strength, strong international business and robust pricing actions. Robust e-commerce sales continued to aid the results. Lower promotions and higher sales mix boosted margins, which are likely to persist. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view. However, shares of PVH Corp has lagged the industry in a year. Higher costs, drab North America unit’s performance and COVID-related headwinds have been threats. PVH Corp expects uncertainty related to COVID-19 along with higher freight and logistics cost to remain headwinds. The North America unit is expected to remain drab as international tourism is not likely to return to growth in fiscal 2021.”

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a hold rating. They currently have $104.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.50 target price on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.