StrongHands (SHND) 1-Day Volume Hits $505.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $82,721.98 and approximately $505.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 88.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,647,825,988 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

