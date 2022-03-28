Strs Ohio Acquires 13,700 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $78,981.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,380 shares of company stock worth $20,772,526 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

