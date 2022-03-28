Strs Ohio Acquires 5,121 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 78,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 104.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 808,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 412,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $32.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

