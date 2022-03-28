Strs Ohio Buys 11,146 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.41 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.43.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

