Strs Ohio Decreases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,870 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $85.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

