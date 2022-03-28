Strs Ohio Has $2.58 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,347 shares of company stock valued at $299,030 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

