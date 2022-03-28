Strs Ohio Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after buying an additional 486,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,515,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,587,000 after buying an additional 128,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

