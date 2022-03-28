Strs Ohio Increases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

