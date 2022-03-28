Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 290,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,575,750 shares.The stock last traded at $6.67 and had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

