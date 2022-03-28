SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
STKL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.
In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SunOpta stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
