SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,600 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.