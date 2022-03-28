Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) PT Raised to $12.00

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $10.01 on Monday. Super Group has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

