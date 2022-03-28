Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $267,500.00 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 173,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.