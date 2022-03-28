SushiSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $389.36 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $517.61 million and approximately $389.36 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00008529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00110779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 241,234,103 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

