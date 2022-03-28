SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $402,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

