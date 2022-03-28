SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 81.6% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 121,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

