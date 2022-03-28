SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70.
SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter.
About SVF Investment Corp. 3 (Get Rating)
SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.
