Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($148.35) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €120.09 ($131.97).

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €107.05 ($117.64). 277,109 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.23.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.