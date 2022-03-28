Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €135.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($148.35) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SY1. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €120.09 ($131.97).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €107.05 ($117.64). 277,109 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.23.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.