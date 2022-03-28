Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has been given a €138.00 ($151.65) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €120.09 ($131.97).

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during trading on Monday, reaching €107.05 ($117.64). The stock had a trading volume of 277,109 shares. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a one year high of €73.48 ($80.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.23.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

