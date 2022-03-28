Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $432.14 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $432.14 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00273210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 636,166,667 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

