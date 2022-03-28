T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.62 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $82.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.05 billion to $84.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.31 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.16. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.50.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

