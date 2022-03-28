Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.69

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 2861053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,379,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 879,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 1,444.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 144,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TWNT)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.