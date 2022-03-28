Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.33

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 3353145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

