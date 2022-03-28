Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Update

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

