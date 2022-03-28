Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 0.8%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.07). 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 89,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.07 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,806.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of £7.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.19.

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

