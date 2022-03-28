Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 0.8%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.03 ($0.07). 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 89,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.07 ($0.07).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,806.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of £7.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.19.
Tasty Company Profile (LON:TAST)
Recommended Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.