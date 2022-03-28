TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.81

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 3794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $779.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.