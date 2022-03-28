TCW Group Inc. Acquires 11,751 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.14% of HEICO worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $206,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 3.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.46.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,369 shares of company stock worth $5,099,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

