TCW Group Inc. Acquires 30,597 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bill.com worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BILL traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.03. 18,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.58.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

