TCW Group Inc. Buys 133,393 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 219.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,393 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 732,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297,450 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 53,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.47. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

