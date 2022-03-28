TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Morningstar worth $20,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,304 shares of company stock worth $53,958,555. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORN traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $272.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,962. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.24 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Morningstar Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

