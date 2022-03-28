TCW Group Inc. Has $18.07 Million Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

TRTX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.75. 6,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $906.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

