TCW Group Inc. Has $24.60 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 80,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,558. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

