TCW Group Inc. Has $30.36 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Discovery worth $30,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 652,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,724. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

