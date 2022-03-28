TCW Group Inc. Has $30.73 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $30,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $623.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,990. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.72 and a 1-year high of $624.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $533.26 and its 200 day moving average is $520.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

