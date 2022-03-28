TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of New Residential Investment worth $30,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. 228,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

